Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Call IKF “World Series Champ”

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the season is no longer in a lockout and spring training is underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

IKF’s new nickname?

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s favorite nickname has a nice “ring” to it. When asked what his preference of nickname is, he responded with a few different ones, but finished off by saying hopefully it’s “World Series Champ” — a lot of confidence by one of the newest members of the squad.

What should Isiah Kiner-Falefa's nickname be? @M_Marakovits has the latest.



Kiner Falefa: "Hopefully call me World Series Champ." pic.twitter.com/KGiSOPoNuK — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 26, 2022

Aaron Judge’s foundation hinting at contract extension?

There’s been a lot of buzz about an Aaron Judge contract extension coming soon, and his Foundation’s official Twitter account tweeted about it. A fan said that he’d give out “99 All Rise shirts” if Judge signed an extension yesterday. While it didn’t happen, the quote tweet with the eyes emoji had a lot of fans thinking that it’s going to happen.

Lucas Luetge’s son watches him on TV

Pretty wholesome moment for Luetge and his son Jackson this past week. As the lefty reliever was on the mound, Jackson saw his dad on TV and immediately ran to the screen to say hi! It’s an adorable video that Luetge got to see once he got back to the clubhouse.