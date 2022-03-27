New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Gerrit Cole vs. José Quintana

The last time we saw Gerrit Cole pitch, he was limping off the mound in the Wild Card Game against the Red Sox. He’s been rehabbing his leg through the winter, and has focused on simulated games this spring, but he gets the ball in a tune-up start today against the Pirates.

The odds-on favorite for the 2022 AL Cy Young and the Yankees’ Opening Day starter, Cole will look to shake off some of the offseason rust against a Pirates squad that probably won’t be very good in 2022, but boasts a talented set of minor league prospects, some of whom we’ll see today. The big name — emphasis on big — in the Pirates lineup today is consensus top-10 prospect Oneil Cruz, the 6-foot-7 sometime-shortstop/sometime-corner outfielder, who bats fifth.

The Yankees’ lineup meanwhile features a number of guys we can expect to see on Opening Day, albeit hitting in an order that seems unlikely to see much regular season use.

How to watch:

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV broadcast: YES

Radio broadcast: WFAN, 93.7 TheFan

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.