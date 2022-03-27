Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/27/22

In two weeks, the Yankees will be wrapping up their first real series of the year, a showdown with the rival Red Sox. Today, they’ll take on the lowly Pirates in an exhibition. The stakes are soon going rapidly rise, but for now, everyone’s still shaking out the kinks. It’s an odd juxtaposition; teams still easing into things and pitchers still working through one-inning outings while actual, meaningful games loom in what’s really just a matter of days.

On the site today, Estevão will add to his All-Supernova team, while Dan will continue our season preview series by looking at Chad Green’s upcoming campaign. Jesse will also discuss the Yankees’ newfound positional flexibility, and Joe spins around the week in Yankees social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Fun Questions:

1. How many games will DJ LeMahieu start for the Yankees in 2022?

2. Who will win a World Series sooner, the Yankees or the Red Sox?