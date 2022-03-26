Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/26/22

We’re almost to the end of the penultimate week of the offseason. Spring training only just started, but next week will be the last full slate of exhibition games. The goal as always is just to get the team to Opening Day in one piece, and the Yankees did have some news on that front, with Joely Rodriguez getting diagnosed with a pinched nerve in his neck. Rodriguez shouldn’t miss much time, and hopefully, the Yankees can navigate the next chunk of games unscathed.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Fun Questions:

1. Which disappointing Yankee will bounce back the most in 2022? Think Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Hicks, etc.

2. Have you ever attended Yankees spring training?