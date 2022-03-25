Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/25/22

Outside of some unsettling low velocity from Joely Rodríguez, yesterday was relatively quiet in Yankeeland, so I’ll spend some this morning remembering the career of a former Yankee. As Erin detailed a month and a half ago, one of the smartest moves of the past quarter-century of Yankees baseball involved signing Andrew Miller to a four-year, $36 million contract.
Although not particularly rich in the grand scheme of things, it was the biggest deal ever given to a setup man and set the tone for the next decade, as teams became desperate to find “the next Andrew Miller” — the next hyper-flexible dominant reliever who could excel in any role. Miller only ended up being a Yankee for about a year and a half due to the frustrating ineptitude of the first-half 2016 Yankees, but he did everything that the Yankees asked him to handle and became a cult hero in Cleveland not long after the trade. I’ll miss him — both his dominance in fanning Tulo and his generosity toward Greg Bird.
Today on the site, Estevão will continue his series on the Yankees’ All-Supernova Team of greatest peaks and Jon will preview newcomer Josh Donaldson’s 2022 campaign. Later on, Matt will remember a Jorge Posada-led 9-0 comeback against the Rangers in 2006, and Ryan will answer your mailbag questions.
Today’s Matchup:
New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Time: 1:05 p.m. EST
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia +
Radio: MLB.com
Venue: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, FL
Fun Questions:
1. Will you find time to watch MLB Network’s new Don Mattingly documentary?
2. After surviving the Sweet 16 last night, must we accept that Duke is going all the way?
