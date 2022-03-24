New York Yankees @ Detroit Tigers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Casey Mize

Yes, it’s spring training, and the results of the game don’t really matter, but winning is much more fun, and boy, last night’s 7-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles sure was fun to watch. I’d like more of the same today, don’t you think?

Today’s matchup, unfortunately, will be a bit difficult to access, as the YES Network is not carrying the game either on the site or in the app, and the radio team is not traveling either. Fortunately, the Detroit Tigers broadcast has the game, and a radio stream is available on MLB.com. That assumes, of course, the game actually happens — rain is in the forecast for Lakeland, Florida.

Clarke Schmidt gets the start, hoping to follow in Deivi García’s footsteps from yesterday with a strong outing of his own. The former top prospect struggled with injuries last season, not making his first appearance until July 26th in the Florida Complex League; he would not return to Triple-A Scranton until August 18th or the majors until a one-game cameo on September 12th. When he was on the mound, he pitched well (2.37 ERA, 1.158 WHIP, 10.9 K/9, 2.8 BB/9), although reports say that his stuff wasn’t quite as effective as it had been.

Backing Schmidt up is a lineup that contains exactly one expected starter, Anthony Rizzo; perhaps that shouldn’t be a surprise, given the weather. Veteran utilityman Marwin González makes his spring debut, leading off and playing shortstop; the Yankees signed him over the weekend to a minor league deal and an invite to spring training. Miguel Andújar gets the start at the hot corner; while it would probably take a disaster to see him there this season, since they have both Josh Donaldson and DJ LeMahieu for the position, it’s good to get him some reps there just in case.

How to watch

Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium — Lakeland, FL

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio broadcast: MLB.com, WXYT 1270 (in Detroit)

Online stream: MLB.tv

