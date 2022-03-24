Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/24/22

Politico | Sally Goldenberg: One of the big stories in Yankees-land in recent weeks has surrounded the possibility of unvaccinated players missing home games under New York City’s private-sector vaccine mandate. Well, it appears as though that policy might be going away, in a reversal expected to be announced on Thursday. This would obviously be quite a big deal considering the reports of key Yankees potentially being unvaccinated.

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: One of the other big stories for the Yankees over the last couple weeks has been Aaron Judge and his contract status, with the right fielder set to become a free agent next offseason. While he and the team did not strike a deal before the deadline to avoid arbitration, Judge is confident that he and the team can reach an agreement, both for this season and for a long-term deal, before the season starts.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Deivi García arrived on the major league scene in 2020 and showed flashes of being a potential piece of the Yankees’ rotation. However, he struggled at all levels he pitched at in 2021, including the majors. The 2022 season is going to be a crucial one for him, and García has made some tweaks to his delivery and mechanics, trying to get closer to how he pitched when he impressed two years ago.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Gleyber Torres became a father earlier this week when he and his wife welcomed a son into the world, and he’s using the massive life event as motivation to bounce back on the field in 2022.