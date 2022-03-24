Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/24/22

The biggest news came down off the field yesterday: unvaccinated performers and athletes will be exempt from NYC’s vaccine mandate. Aaron Judge, likely not vaccinated, will be able to play Opening Day at Yankee Stadium.

On the site today, Matt provides a season preview for one of the team’s most interesting relievers in Clay Holmes, and Jesse continues our Greatest Games series by remembering an epic comeback against Tampa Bay. Andrés analyzes minor league pitcher Matt Krook, who had a strong spring performance Tuesday afternoon, and also pontificates on how the Yankees have unnecessarily amped up the pressure on their top shortstop prospects.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Radio: MLB.com

Venue: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, FL

Fun Questions:

1. Will Anthony Volpe play for the Yankees in 2022?

2. Which of the star shortstops the Yankees just passed on in free agency will have the best 2022 season?

Also be sure to check out our PSA Twitter Spaces show from last night, as Josh, Peter, and I discussed Joey Gallo, the TTO’s, and an Aaron Judge extension.