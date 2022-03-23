Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/23/22

Good morning folks, we’re just about at three weeks left until Opening Day arrives at long last. Spring training is still in its infancy, and we now know that the rosters will be slightly expanded for the start of the regular season, which opens up some competition in camp among a handful of pitchers looking to get an opportunity at the major league level. One of those arms is Deivi García, who will take the mound tonight looking to put behind an awful 2021 season for the young righty.

We’ve got plenty of time until first pitch, however, so feel free to spend it checking out some of what we’ve got on deck for you today. John begins by positing the question of whether the Yankees view Tim Locastro as their real replacement for Brett Gardner, and Kevin reviews the upcoming season for Gleyber Torres. Jesse takes us back to when Alex Rodriguez demolished the Angels with three home runs and a 10-RBI night, and Esteban examines Jameson Taillon’s latest mechanical adjustments.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Fun Questions:

1. Who has a better year as a starter in 2022 — Jordan Montgomery or Jameson Taillon?

2. Who will end up with the longest hitting streak on the Yankees this season?