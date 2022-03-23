Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/23/22

New York Post | Joel Sherman: With two weeks to go to Opening Day, MLB and the players’ union agreed to a set of “special” rules for this season. The extra-inning man on second is back, and critically, active rosters will expand to 28 men for the first month of the season. Clubs are deeply concerned about the impact that such a shortened spring training will have on pitcher health, and will look to add extra arms to the roster. Starting May 1st, rosters will return to 26, with a 13 pitcher cap.

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: The Yankee rotation was excellent last year, and although projected to be so again this season, there are real question marks around health, usage, and the existence of a true No. 2. There is a true No. 1, Gerrit Cole, and although the Yankee ace has yet to make a real start in spring training, he feels like he’ll be ramped up and ready to go April 7th against the Red Sox.

MLB.com | Jim Callis: MLB Pipeline has released its list of the top 30 Yankee prospects. The names at the top should be no surprise by now — Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, Jasson Dominguez naturally — but the newest Yankee prospect, Justin Lange, finds himself at 23rd. The hard throwing righty is a bit of a project but the Yankees have had success with toolsy, bullpen-bound pitchers before.

Lastly, the Yankees also announced their first round of cuts from big-league camp:

•Optioned RHP Luis Medina to Double-A Somerset.

•Optioned OF Everson Pereira to High-A Hudson Valley.

•Optioned RHP Yoendrys Gómez to Single-A Tampa. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 22, 2022

None of these moves are particularly surprising, although it will be worth watching to see if Luis Medina ends up making an impact in the bullpen at some point this year.