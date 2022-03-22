 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Yankees arbitration tracker for new contracts

The Yankees entered Tuesday with 12 contracts to settle before the end of the day. Track them all here!

By Andrew Mearns
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees with an increased capacity from 15,000 fans to 30,000 fans Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

When Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association finally settled on the collective bargaining agreement for the 2022 season, it sent most of March into a bit of a whirlwind. Arbitration was among the activities typically resolved earlier in the offseason that would suddenly need to be figured out in a hurry.

So a deadline was set for Tuesday, March 22nd. That would be the day that teams and players must submit their preferred contracts for arbitration. So expect to see plenty of deals today, as the Yankees have 12 eligible players — more than any team aside from the Mets — and they don’t typically let those contracts extend to a hearing. If they did, those hearings wouldn’t begin until April 7th, though there’s an outside chance that the two sides could still come to a deal and avoid arbitration before then. (Yes, some players around the league will begin the season without a settled contract.)

Below are the Yankees players eligible for arbitration. Salaries will always go up at least a little bit, regardless of 2021 performance. As news filters in throughout the day on whether a new contract was agreed upon or not, we’ll update this post accordingly. All projected salaries are per MLB Trade Rumors.

  • Aaron Judge
    3rd-year arb-eligible
    2021 salary: $10,175,000
    2022 projected salary: $17,100,000
    Outcome: TBD
  • Joey Gallo
    3rd-year arb-eligible
    2021 salary: $6,200,000
    2022 projected salary: $10,200,000
    Outcome: TBD
  • Gleyber Torres
    2nd-year* arb-eligible
    2021 salary: $4,000,000
    2022 projected salary: $5,900,000
    Outcome: $6,250,000 (source)
  • Jameson Taillon
    3rd-year arb-eligible
    2021 salary: $2,250,000
    2022 projected salary: $4,700,000
    Outcome: TBD
  • Chad Green
    3rd-year arb-eligible
    2021 salary: $2,150,000
    2022 projected salary: $4,100,000
    Outcome: TBD
  • Jordan Montgomery
    3rd-year* arb-eligible
    2021 salary: $2,130,000
    2022 projected salary: $4,800,000
    Outcome: TBD
  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa
    2nd-year* arb-eligible
    2021 salary: $2,000,000
    2022 projected salary: $4,900,000
    Outcome: TBD
  • Wandy Peralta
    3rd-year* arb-eligible
    2021 salary: $925,000
    2022 projected salary: $1,700,000
    Outcome: $2,150,000 (source)
  • Clay Holmes
    1st-year arb-eligible
    2021 salary: $650,000
    2022 projected salary: $1,000,000
    Outcome: TBD
  • Miguel Andújar
    1st-year arb-eligible
    2021 salary: $639,000
    2022 projected salary: $1,700,000
    Outcome: TBD
  • Jonathan Loáisiga
    1st-year arb-eligible
    2021 salary: $595,800
    2022 projected salary: $1,700,000
    Outcome: TBD
  • Kyle Higashioka
    1st-year arb-eligible
    2021 salary: $594,000
    2022 projected salary: $1,200,000
    Outcome: $935,000 (source)

*Denotes player has four years of arbitration eligibility, unlike the standard three.

As a reminder, while Lucas Luetge and Domingo Germán were also eligible for arbitration, the Yankees settled their contracts before the lockout. Luetge will make $905,000 in 2022, and Germán’s deal comes in at $1,750,000.

More From Pinstripe Alley

Loading comments...