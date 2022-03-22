Yankees arbitration tracker for new contracts

When Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association finally settled on the collective bargaining agreement for the 2022 season, it sent most of March into a bit of a whirlwind. Arbitration was among the activities typically resolved earlier in the offseason that would suddenly need to be figured out in a hurry.

So a deadline was set for Tuesday, March 22nd. That would be the day that teams and players must submit their preferred contracts for arbitration. So expect to see plenty of deals today, as the Yankees have 12 eligible players — more than any team aside from the Mets — and they don’t typically let those contracts extend to a hearing. If they did, those hearings wouldn’t begin until April 7th, though there’s an outside chance that the two sides could still come to a deal and avoid arbitration before then. (Yes, some players around the league will begin the season without a settled contract.)

Below are the Yankees players eligible for arbitration. Salaries will always go up at least a little bit, regardless of 2021 performance. As news filters in throughout the day on whether a new contract was agreed upon or not, we’ll update this post accordingly. All projected salaries are per MLB Trade Rumors.

Aaron Judge

3rd-year arb-eligible

2021 salary: $10,175,000

2022 projected salary: $17,100,000

Outcome: TBD

3rd-year arb-eligible

2021 salary: $6,200,000

2022 projected salary: $10,200,000

Outcome: TBD

2nd-year* arb-eligible

2021 salary: $4,000,000

2022 projected salary: $5,900,000

Outcome: $6,250,000 (source)

3rd-year arb-eligible

2021 salary: $2,250,000

2022 projected salary: $4,700,000

Outcome: TBD

3rd-year arb-eligible

2021 salary: $2,150,000

2022 projected salary: $4,100,000

Outcome: TBD

3rd-year* arb-eligible

2021 salary: $2,130,000

2022 projected salary: $4,800,000

Outcome: TBD

2nd-year* arb-eligible

2021 salary: $2,000,000

2022 projected salary: $4,900,000

Outcome: TBD

3rd-year* arb-eligible

2021 salary: $925,000

2022 projected salary: $1,700,000

Outcome: $2,150,000 (source)

1st-year arb-eligible

2021 salary: $650,000

2022 projected salary: $1,000,000

Outcome: TBD

1st-year arb-eligible

2021 salary: $639,000

2022 projected salary: $1,700,000

Outcome: TBD

1st-year arb-eligible

2021 salary: $595,800

2022 projected salary: $1,700,000

Outcome: TBD

1st-year arb-eligible

2021 salary: $594,000

2022 projected salary: $1,200,000

Outcome: $935,000 (source)

*Denotes player has four years of arbitration eligibility, unlike the standard three.

As a reminder, while Lucas Luetge and Domingo Germán were also eligible for arbitration, the Yankees settled their contracts before the lockout. Luetge will make $905,000 in 2022, and Germán’s deal comes in at $1,750,000.