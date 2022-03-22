Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/22/22

The big Yankees news from yesterday swirled less around the potential on-field results of the 2022 campaign and instead, dialed it back five years. In September 2017, MLB fined the Red Sox for using an Apple Watch to help steal signs, and at the same time, quietly fined the Yankees. Although MLB dismissed Boston’s allegation that the Yankees had used YES Network footage to steal signs, the league did find that they had previously used a dugout phone improperly, so they were fined as well.

In a separate lawsuit involving DraftKings, a federal judge ordered in 2019 for the letter sent by MLB to the Yankees about the sign stealing to be unsealed. Now a few years later, said unsealing will reportedly happen in at couple weeks. The Yankees had fought this, but it will happen regardless. So prepare yourselves, I suppose.

Today’s Matchup

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:07 p.m. EST

TV: Sportsnet (Toronto)

Radio: MLB.com

Venue: TD Ballpark — Dunedin, FL

Fun Questions

1. Is there anything from the Yankees’ soon-to-be-unsealed 2017 sign-stealing letter that could change the way you feel about that team?

2. If given the choice between only these beers, which would you pick: Bud Light, Coors Light, or Miller Light?