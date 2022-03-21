New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Jameson Taillon vs. Hans Crouse

As spring training rolls along, the Yankees are back in action today in Tampa for a matchup against the Phillies.

The Yankees will run out a fairly strong lineup today, with the top seven of the batting order all probably likely to feature in the Opening Day lineup. Even for the two that aren’t, we’ll get a glimpse of PSA’s No. 3 prospect, Oswald Peraza, who will get the start at shortstop.

Meanwhile on the mound, we’ll get our first look of the spring at Jameson Taillon. After a gutsy performance on the final day of the regular season last year that helped get the Yankees into the playoffs, Taillon underwent ankle surgery over the offseason. The Yankees had said they expected him to be good to go for the season, and now we’ll get a check in on him today.

The Yankees’ bench for today includes some notable names like MLBers Nestor Cortes Jr, Miguel Andújar, and others, plus prospects like Trey Sweeney and Esteven Florial.

As for the Phillies, they’re sending a pretty strong lineup over to Tampa too. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and former Yankee Didi Gregorius are among those who will be taking the field for Philly today. On the mound, Hans Crouse, a former top-100 prospect who made his MLB debut last year, will get the start.

How to Watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV broadcast: YES Network

Radio broadcast: MLB.com

Online stream: MLB.tv (free today)

