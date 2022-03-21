Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Over a week ago, the Yankees surprised their entire fanbase by swinging a trade for Josh Donaldson while sending out starters Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela. They followed that up by making the far more predictable move of re-signing Anthony Rizzo and trading away Luke Voit, and now we more or less have the roster that will take the field on Opening Day. Offseason checklists are wrapping up across the league as superstars find new homes, and prepare for the grind of a 162-game season that nearly wasn’t.

The division looks more competitive than it has in decades, with four teams holding aspirations not only to win the AL East crown, but the World Series as well. There was plenty of roster shuffling for the Yankees’ opponents, and the Blue Jays and Red Sox in particular made several key changes. Did the Yankees do enough to stay afloat in a turbulent playoff race? Will the new faces in the division do significant damage against them? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of March 24th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.