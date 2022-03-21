Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/21/22

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: The Yankees missed out on basically every single free agent and trade target, but they are still reportedly interested in Oakland A’s pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas. Manaea is entering his final year of arbitration and is projected to earn $10.2 million in 2022. Each pitcher has been recently linked to the Yankees as well. Montas is under team control for two more seasons, which is very desirable for many teams, but could also raise his price. The Yankees could use arms; would one (or both) of them be the answer?

MLB.com | Mark Feinsand: New York signed Marwin Gonzalez to a minor league deal on Sunday. The utility player has played for the Astros, Twins and Red Sox during his 10-year career. Gonzalez is a decent hitter, but is better known for his glove. If he makes the majors, the Yankees will pay the 33-year-old $1.1 million.

NY Post | Joel Sherman: There are most likely no more options for the Yankees at shortstop. It’s going to be Isiah Kiner-Falefa...for now. Not making a legitimate move at upgrading the position shows that the Yankees are all-in on prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza. Is that the right decision? Can Kiner-Falefa hold down the fort well enough until they make it to the majors? We’ll have to see.

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: The Yanks claimed left-handed pitcher Yoan Aybar off waivers from the Colorado Rockies, who was DFA’d to make room for Kris Bryant. Aybar actually spent four seasons as an outfielder from 2014-2017 in the Boston Red Sox’s system, before converting into a pitcher. The 24-year-old is known for his velocity, but does have some control issues with a 14.6-percent walk rate.