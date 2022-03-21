Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/21/22

We’re just about two weeks from Opening Day, though it sort of feels like the Yankees have already lost ground. Just yesterday, the archrival Red Sox signed Trevor Story to a six-year deal, making the already brutal AL East competition that much tougher. The other top teams around the league have continued to reload, with the Dodgers inking Freddie Freeman, the Jays bringing in Matt Chapman, and so on. The Yankees have a good team, but it’s frustrating that their signature offseason move appears that it’s going to be flipping Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez for Josh Donaldson and a couple of slick (and in one case, injured) gloves.

As it will be every day until Opening Day, we’ve got a packed lineup on the site. Josh previews Joey Gallo’s 2022 season, while Peter remembers the Jason Giambi Grand Slam game as part of our Greatest Games series. Esteban also does a deep dive of Josh Donaldson’s hitting prowess, and of course, we’ll have coverage of the Yankees’ contest with the Phillies.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 1:07 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Venue: Steinbrenner Field

Fun Questions:

1. Who is the Yankees’ most important position player for this season after Aaron Judge?

2. Where does the Story signing leave the Red Sox in the American League hierarchy?