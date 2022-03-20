New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Luis Severino vs. Tarik Skubal

The Yankees may not have gotten the desired result out of the first two games of the spring, but there have still been exciting moments. Josh Donaldson clubbed his first home run for his new ballclub, we got our first looks of the spring at top prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, and some of the young Yankees’ pitchers had their nastiest pitches on full display. The Bombers will go for their first win of the spring as they open GMS for its debut game of 2022.

Luis Severino makes his first spring training start since 2018. It’s been an arduous journey for the former ace of the Yankees’ pitching staff, as injuries have limited him to only 10 games over the last three seasons. He’s reportedly looked good in bullpens and live BP so far this spring, dialing the fastball over 97, so we could be in for some excitement this afternoon.

Sevy will face Tarik Skubal, who alongside Casey Mize and Matt Manning formed the trio of top Tigers pitching prospects expected to lead the franchise into a new window of contention. It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the young lefty, pitching to a 4.57 ERA in 39 career appearances while allowing over two home runs per nine. That said, he started to find success last season when he ditched his splitter for a changeup. Skubal’s last start against the Yankees fell on May 30th last season, when he pitched six shutout innings allowing only three hits while striking out eight.

The Yankees will field by far their strongest lineup so far, with many of the regulars making their 2022 spring debuts. We get our first looks at Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo as the Yankees hope to open GMS with a bang. Gleyber Torres is also starting at second, which wasn’t the initial plan; Oswaldo Cabrera was in the original lineup since Torres’ wife was close to giving birth, but per Michael Kay, Torres did end up coming to the ballpark today.

The Tigers are also throwing out their heavy guns for what promises to be an exciting contest. New boys Javier Báez and Tucker Barnhart take the field while consensus top-five overall prospect first baseman Spencer Torkelson gets his first taste of playing against the Yankees.

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV broadcast: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: 97.1 The Ticket (Tigers broadcast)

Online stream: MLB.tv (free today)

