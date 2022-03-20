Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/20/22

Spring training fatigue can set in quickly, but there’s always one game that typically gets a lot of traction — the home opener. Getting to see the pinstripes on display for the first time in the year, and getting the broadcast back after going months without any action is always a treat. Today the Yankees return to Steinbrenner Field, and it should be good times all around.

A lot is on our plates before we get to the game thread for today, though. Jon leads off with a discussion on how Luke Voit should be remembered for his big bat over the injuries that derailed his Yankees stint, and John follows with a preview of one of the most crucial Yankees this season — Luis Severino. Dan examines Justin Lange, the prospect the Yankees got back for trading Voit to San Diego, Estevão adds in Red Rolfe to his Supernova team, and Joe brings us the latest from Yankees social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit area)

Venue: Steinbrenner Field

Fun Questions:

1. How many innings does Luis Severino throw this year?

2. Where does St. Peters’ run in the NCAA Tournament rank among recent Cinderella teams?