Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Gary Sánchez, Gio Urshela bid farewell to Bronx

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the season is no longer in a lockout and spring training is underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela say goodbye to New York

After seven years in the Bronx, the “Sanchize” era is officially over. The Kraken made his mark in 2016, where he mashed 20 homers in 53 games played and finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He continued to mash in 2017, hitting .278 with 33 home runs and a 4.3 fWAR. It was rocky for him after that, however. After years of struggling in New York, his time is up. He’ll now take his talents to the Twins, where he’ll look to rediscover his former self.

With Gary, Gio Urshela was also shipped to Minnesota. Playing with the Yanks from 2019-2021, Urshela was a fan-favorite and had some great moments in pinstripes, especially his go-ahead grand slam against Cleveland in the 2020 postseason. He’ll now patrol the left side of the infield along with Carlos Correa.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa says hello to New York

Speaking of the trade, say hello to your new shortstop, Yankees fans! Isiah Kiner-Falefa, aka IKF, grew up a Yankees fan and posted this photo of himself as a kid in the bleacher creatures in Yankee Stadium. The, after the trade became official, IKF posted a video of himself shaving his beard before putting on the pinstripes. Check both out below!

Tim Locastro is back in pinstripes

Welcome back, Timmy Lo! Last season, he played in just nine games for the Yankees before tearing his ACL while catching a fly ball in mid-July, ending his 2021 season. He was briefly with the Red Sox in November when they claimed him off of waivers, but they non-tendered him just before December. He’s now back with the Yanks on a one-year deal.