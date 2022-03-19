New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles: Ken Waldichuk vs. Ryan Hartman

Spring training continues today, though unfortunately the game won’t be super accessible. There won’t be video, and only the Baltimore radio broadcast is available live. Still, the Yankees’ lineup will feature a mix of planned starters at the top and prospects at the bottom of the starting lineup.

Starting for the Yankees is 24-year-old lefty Ken Waldichuk, who is ranked the 10th-best prospect in the system by Baseball America and was just outside PSA’s own Top 10. He finished last season in Double-A and earned some attention with his strikeout ability. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could debut in the majors this season should the Yankees need to dip into their pitching depth.

On offense, the top of the lineup features DJ LeMahieu at second base, though Gleyber Torres is expected to be the regular starter there. We’ll also get our first look at Josh Donaldson at third base, as the Yankees hope he can move past leg injuries that hampered him in Minnesota. Aaron Hicks will bat third and play in center field, also hoping for a healthy season after missing most of 2021 with wrist surgery.

On the prospect side, the most exciting name is Oswald Peraza, who is ranked near the very top of the system and who will be looking to show why he, not Anthony Volpe, should be the team’s shortstop of the future. He’ll be in Triple-A to start the season, so he should almost certainly debut at some point this year, even if only in September.

The Orioles’ lineup features many of their expected starters, including Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini, and Austin Hays. Former Yankees farmhand Jorge Mateo will be at short. Their starting pitcher, Ryan Hartman, is a 27-year-old left hander who made his MLB debut last season with Houston. Although he’s not considered a prospect at this point, he could certainly make an Orioles team that needs all the help it can get.

How to watch

Location: Ed Smith Stadium — Sarasota, FL

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV broadcast: N/A

Radio broadcast: 98 Rock Baltimore, WBAL-AM

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.