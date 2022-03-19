Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/19/22

Yesterday, the Yankees marked a new chapter for 2022, both by playing their first exhibition game of the calendar year and by saying goodbye to Luke Voit, one of the stalwarts of their 2018-21 teams. I always liked Voit; how could anyone not, given the way that he burst onto the scene out of Triple-A anonymity in 2018? Voit seemed to homer during every other at-bat down the stretch that September, and it was an incredible feeling.

Second-half injuries derailed a promising 2019, but he rebounded in the abbreviated 2020 by doing no less than leading in majors in homers. Yes, it was a shortened season, but anytime that you can lead all of Major League Baseball in dingers over a 60-game stretch, you’re doing something special. I understand why they passed on him for this year after another injury-riddled campaign in 2021, but I’ll still miss him. I legitimately hope that he becomes a DH force in San Diego.

Today on the site, Matt will bid an official farewell to the era of baseball with no universal DH by remembering the best hitting performances by pitchers in Yankees history. Afterward, Joe will preview the 2022 campaign of southpaw Jordan Montgomery, and Estevão will induct another notable Yankee to his All-Supernova Team: the versatile Gil McDougald. Make sure to follow along with us for the Yankees’ afternoon game against the O’s! It won’t be televised, unfortunately, but MLB.tv does have the O’s radio broadcast.

Today’s Matchup

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: none (audio on MLB.tv)

Radio: 98 Rock (Baltimore area)

Venue: Ed Smith Stadium — Sarasota, FL

Fun Questions

1. Would you have rather seen the Yankees start Anthony Rizzo or Luke Voit in 2022?

2. Who is your pick to win it all in the NCAA men’s tournament?