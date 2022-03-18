Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/18/22

For a while, it seemed like we might never get here, but today, the Yankees will play a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It won’t count for anything in the standings, and it will take place in Bradenton, Florida. At the very least, though, it will be baseball.

To keep you covered on the festivities, we’ll have a game thread and recap for today’s game, as we will for each of the Yankees’ spring training contests. Also on the site today, we’ll continue our season preview series, as Andrés looks ahead to DJ LeMahieu’s 2022 campaign, as well as our Greatest Games series, as Peter remembers a heartbreaker: Mike Mussina’s near-perfect game in Fenway. Also be on the lookout for Ryan’s answers to this week’s mailbag.

Fun Questions

1. What’s more likely in 2022: the Yankees winning the World Series, or the Yankees missing the playoffs altogether?

2. Catch any March Madness action yesterday?