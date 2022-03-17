Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/17/22

It took a lot to get here, but it can confidently be said at last — tomorrow the Yankees will play baseball. Sure, it’s the spring training opener and we won’t see competitive baseball for a while still. Considering where the sport was at a few weeks ago, it was looking like this day wouldn’t come for months still, so I’ll take it. We’ve also got our fair share of new Yankees on the team, and it should be exciting to get our first look at them.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, however, let’s get through today. Josh starts the day off with a look at the team’s direction in making their recent roster moves, and the balance of risk versus upside. Jon examines how the additions of Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have an overlooked benefit that the team desperately needed, and Matt takes us back to June 2000 for an absolute beatdown in Fenway. Finally, Jesse takes us home with a preview of Jonathan Loáisiga ahead of the young reliever’s attempt to repeat his excellent 2021 season.

Also, in case you missed it yesterday, Josh, Esteban, and Peter took to Twitter for our first Spaces conversation this year. The trio went over all of the madness that surrounded the team over the past week, and you can check out a recording of it right here.

Fun Questions:

1. How much of spring training do you normally pay attention for? None at all, just the first week, whenever the new guys are on the screen, or do you actually try and catch it all?

2. Whose contract ended up being more surprising, Freddie Freeman’s or Kris Bryant’s?