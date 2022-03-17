Pinstripe Alley is looking for new Yankees writers

The MLB lockout is over, spring training is underway, exhibitions have begun, and Opening Day on April 7th at Yankee Stadium is just around the corner. It will be exciting to have baseball back again, and to provide the best online Yankees coverage around, we’re looking for new writers to join our staff for the 2022 campaign! If you have any remote interest, we encourage you to apply.

The new writers will be expected to complete at least 2-3 articles per week, depending on your agreed contract. These posts can be analysis pieces and editorials, or game recaps. This is a paid, part-time position with a monthly stipend.

Most importantly though, we’re looking to bring in some fresh voices. We enjoy quality baseball writing as much as anyone, but we don’t want to be restrictive in our search.

Meg Rowley of FanGraphs put it quite nicely in a past listing of her own:

Prior writing experience is strongly preferred, though the bulk of that experience doesn’t necessarily have to be of the baseball variety. We know baseball analysis is more interesting and complete when diverse perspectives and voices are brought to bear on the questions and trends in today’s game, and encourage writers of all backgrounds and identities to apply.

Trust us, we want to hear from you. Not all baseball writing has to be the same in 2022.

Give us a shot!

Application Details

For your writing sample, you can do both No. 1 AND No. 2 ...

1. Submit a past example of your writing (not necessarily baseball-related) that you feel best represents your quality of work.

2. Pitch an original Yankees-related topic idea that you might write about at some point for an additional article when you’re on the writing staff.

... or you may do No. 3:

3. Pitch an original Yankees-related topic idea AND write about it in no fewer than 550 words.

Details to submit are below. As always, it’s a plus if you have any familiarity with the data provided by Baseball Reference, FanGraphs, Baseball Prospectus, and Baseball Savant (Statcast).

How to Apply

1. Submit your article as a FanPost - If you’re already a member of the PSA community, you can apply by writing a FanPost, though we ask that you indicate at the top of the post that you’d like to be considered for a writing position and that you email your resume to us at pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. (And make sure we know which FanPost you wrote.)

If you’re new and want to get familiar with the community, the registration form can be found in the Comments section of any PSA article. Click the “Sign in and Join the Conversation” button and go from there.

2. Send us an email - Send your article in a .docx or .pdf attachment to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Please include “New Writer Application” in the subject line and attach your resume to the email. Feel free to mention your Twitter handle or any sites that feature your past writing.

Please have your submissions in by 11:59 pm ET on Friday, March 25th. Thank you!