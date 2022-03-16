Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/16/22

Welcome to Wednesday at Yankees spring training. For the second time in three nights, the Yankees threw a wrench into the news very late, as reports came out about the team coming to terms with 2021 trade deadline acquisition Anthony Rizzo. The first baseman will be back on a two-year contract with an opt-out after 2022. Ryan had an excellent quick breakdown of the news that I recommend checking out.

Today on the site, John will take the temperature of the site’s reaction to Rizzo’s return and Andrés will make the case for why Isiah Kiner-Falefa should be a super utilityman rather than a starting shortstop. Later on, Matt will continue our player preview series with Giancarlo Stanton, John will follow up the David Wells perfecto piece on Monday with a look back at David Cone’s own historic effort in the next entry of our Top 25 Games series, and Esteban will take a lighthearted look at the best fashion choices by Yankees arriving at spring training over the past week.

Fun Questions:

1. Will you watch or follow the first game of Yankees spring training?

2. What are the odds that Freddie Freeman actually signs with the Rays? Humor me.