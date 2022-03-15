Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/15/22

Yahoo! Sports | Ryan Morik: The year is about to get started, so naturally the injury bug is making its way through camp as usual. Domingo Germán gets the distinction of being the first one — aside from the post-Tommy John Zack Britton — to get sidelined in the new year, coming down with some shoulder issues back in January that might hold him up for Opening Day. This is significant, as Germán did deal with inflammation in his right shoulder last year; on a separate note, Jameson Taillon appears to be progressing towards being healthy for Opening Day.

NY Post | Dan Martin: Josh Donaldson is the newest Yankee, but he had some slight baggage with one of the team’s established superstars — Gerrit Cole. The two had some words between them when Donaldson essentially made Cole out to be the poster boy of the sticky substance problem MLB decided to finally address in 2021, and as such Brian Cashman called his ace prior to the deal going down to confirm that this was okay. Cole was fine with it, and Donaldson reached out to Yankees manager Aaron Boone to try and clear the air with Cole, which happened once Donaldson reported to camp, so we’re all good now.

MLB.com | Matt Monagan: Ben Rortvedt was an unexpected name thrown into the mix of this latest blockbuster, and it appears that he’ll figure into the team’s plans at catcher this season. Whether they see something in Rortvedt’s underlying numbers that might indicate they can get some decent offensive production remains to be seen, but one thing is certainly visible — Rortvedt is absolutely ripped.

The Athletic | Jayson Stark and Matt Gelb (subscription required): Everyone’s favorite random rule from the 2020 season may not be dead after all. The league and the union are discussing implementing the ghost runner rule during extra innings, even after it didn’t make it through the CBA talks over the winter. The rule seems to be generally positive among the players, and the league thinks it is beneficial to their efforts to quicken game times.