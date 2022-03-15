Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/15/22

It’s been a couple days now, but many of us are likely still reeling from the trade that sent Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela to Minnesota. Yesterday brought the bomb that Matt Olson was going to Atlanta, likely ending Freddie Freeman’s tenure with the Braves. It’s been a topsy-turvy few days that might have given you whiplash, so we’ll be sure to continue sorting it all out on the site.

Today, we’ll have even more reaction to the weekend’s wild trade, as Peter analyzes the various roster and payroll implications the deal will have, and Jesse breaks down the players coming to New York. Jon will also continue our Greatest Games series by remembering the Armando Benitez brawl, and Erin looks back at Gary Sánchez’s time in the Bronx

Fun Questions:

1. How much did the Yankees improve by making Sunday’s blockbuster (assuming you think they improved at all)?

2. How disappointed are you that the Yankees didn’t end up with Matt Olson?