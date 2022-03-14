Today on Pinstripe Alley — 3/14/22

In case you went to bed too early last night, the Yankees drastically retooled the lineup on Sunday. The team sent out Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins, and in exchange got Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt. Yes, you read that right. There are gambles aplenty involved in just about every step of this deal, and we’ll get into the details throughout the day and the week. For now, I think the one point everyone can agree on is we did not see this coming.

Now, let’s get into the schedule for the day — and there’s a lot on the docket. John starts off with a community poll for you all to gauge the reaction to this deal, and then Andrew has a trio of posts for you: first, his own take on the deal focusing on how different the team will look now that it has remade a decent part of the roster, and then some announcements for our 25 best regular season games and roster preview series. Jake will start off the former with a look back at David Wells’ perfect game, Jon tackles the latter with an Aaron Judge preview, and then I’ll wrap things up with the mailbag call.

Fun Questions:

1. What position gets addressed next now that the Yankees have made their first big move?

2. How viable is a Higashioka/Rortvedt platoon going to be?