Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Would you look at that, we’ve had baseball back for just a week and things are already getting interesting. The great transaction freefall that was rumored to be happening as soon as the new CBA was agreed to didn’t quite pan out, but the Yankees were still among the teams that still hadn’t done much of anything once moves started getting reported — until Sunday night. Now two regulars in Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela have been shipped out to Minnesota, and Josh Donaldson is in pinstripes manning third base.

There’s a lot to be said about the immediate impact of such a trade, but there’s even more to be said about what follows it, and that’s where we turn to you, the audience. You might be thinking to yourself, “how well does Josh Donaldson fit into this Yankees roster?” or “what move, if any, is going to follow this deal?” If you are, or if you’ve got some other angle on your mind, then be sure to pop into our Yankees mailbag (now back to weekly publication!) and chime in for a chance to be featured.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of March 17th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.