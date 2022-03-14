Yankees add Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa: PSA Community Reaction

After months of waiting, the Yankees finally made a move yesterday, bringing Tim Locastro back to the Bronx for his third stint in pinstripes. At once, the fanbase erupted in frustration. A speedy outfielder who can’t use his speed as a weapon because he can’t get on base? Then they followed it up by signing first baseman Ronald Guzman to a minor league deal, which, okay I guess, they did need first base depth. But where was the excitement? Where was the movement on the hot stove?

“Well, hold my beer,” Brian Cashman said, making one of his signature ninja moves by adding Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and [checks notes] Ben Rortvedt at 10:30 p.m. EDT, sending fan favorite Gio Urshela and fan favorite lightning rod Gary Sánchez to the Minnesota Twins. As the Pinstripe Alley team scrambled to re-orient today’s coverage — the day’s articles are submitted to the editorial staff before 10:00 PM EDT — the comments section began to erupt with the news.

Reactions were, as you might expect, mixed, as the fans have invested a lot of energy and love (and frustration) into these two over the past few years, and both players have had big moments in pinstripes. And while many were excited about the prospects of adding a guy with a 130 OPS+ over the last three seasons, many were worried about both his age and the size of his contract.

Still others began to focus on how the lineup is going to shake out considering the size of the deal.

Clearly, the fanbase is still hoping for another move. Certainly, I can’t argue with them there.

It was a crazy whirlwind of a night for sure. What are your thoughts about this out of nowhere, bonkers move? Vote in our polls and let us know what you think in the comments section below.

