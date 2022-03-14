Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/14/21

So, uh, there was a pretty big trade happened a little while ago:

The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired INF Josh Donaldson, INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa and C Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for C Gary Sánchez and INF Gio Urshela.

10:52 PM; Mar 13, 2022

After a fairly quiet offseason, the Yankees made a big splash, acquiring Josh Donaldson and others in a major move also involving Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela going to the Twins. Josh had an instant reaction post capturing our initial thoughts and we’ll have plenty more on this over the next couple days, but wow, this is wild.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: So in less crazy news, in case you missed it, the Yankees made their first post-lockout MLB roster move yesterday by signing Tim Locastro to a major league contract. Locastro played nine games for the Yankees last year before suffering an ACL injury on July 17th that cost him his season. His contract being an MLB one seemingly locks up one spot on the Yankees bench for the Opening Day roster.

MLB.com: Speaking of news around players currently in camp, the Yankees announced their non-roster invites to spring training yesterday. While the list includes plenty of random Quadruple-A types, including brief 2021 Yankee Rob Brantly, there are a couple of intriguing names, including former top prospect Manny Bañuelos.

New York Yankees sign 1B Ronald Guzman to minor-league contract with spring training invitation, per @JuniorMatrille. — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) March 14, 2022

One player not on the original NRI list who now is headed to camp is Ronald Guzmán. The first baseman played with the Rangers from 2018-21, putting up a career 86 OPS+. Presumably, this is the first baseman acquisition everyone has been waiting for.