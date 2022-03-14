Presenting the 2022 Yankees Roster Season Preview

The road to simply reach major league spring training in 2022 was long and winding, through quite a bit of discontent between the MLB and the players’ union regarding the new collective bargaining agreement. Just under a month after pitchers and catchers would have originally reported though, the two sides came to an agreement on Thursday afternoon, and we now have a set date for Opening Day: April 7th.

The Yankees actually get to kick off the league-wide slate that afternoon at Yankee Stadium with a 1:05pm ET matchup against the Red Sox. Who will be wearing the pinstripes that day? Well, it’s complicated, and it will certainly affect our annual roster preview series.

Normally, we start this up in late February, at least around the time that position players join pitchers and catchers in camp. Given the fact that plenty of player transactions have yet to be made since the offseason market was only just unfrozen on Thursday, the exact makeup of the Yankees’ Opening Day roster is even murkier than it normally is around this time. This was evidenced by the blockbuster Josh Donaldson/Gary Sánchez trade on Sunday throwing all previous depth charts into chaos.

So we’ll run through the player previews in an order that generally prioritizes players who will almost definitely be around — the Aaron Judges and Gerrit Coles of the world. Those whose roster status is a little more unclear will be reached at a slower pace (and can be swapped out if needed). The accelerated spring schedule also means that we won’t run through as many previews as we did last year, but if you’re looking for more minor league-centered previews, then I would encourage you to check out our rundown of the Top 10 Yankees Prospects!

As for the big league club, keep your eyes peeled on the main site every day until Opening Day. This post will live in the top area of our front page throughout spring training and April, serving as the tracker for all of our season previews. The links will be updated daily as new players are profiled. You can see our tentative schedule below.

Player order and selection subject to change following any future Yankees transactions.