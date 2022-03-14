The 25 Greatest Yankees Games of the Past 25 Years

Something I love about baseball — and something that I’m glad we will indeed get to see again in 2022 — is that you never know what’s going to happen on a given day. The odds might be completely stacked in one direction. After all, why on earth would anyone expect Don Larsen to throw a perfect game in the World Series against the defending champions after getting clobbered by them just a few days prior?

But that’s the magic about this goofy sport. A game can end in utter chaos thanks to a fan running onto the field during the planned last pitch. A second baseman with just 23 career homers in 421 games can hit the decisive blast to send a beloved captain to the postseason for the first time — and that’s to say nothing of the light-hitting shortstop who earned himself a nickname with a memorable shot of his own to down the Red Sox in Game 163.

These were all regular season matchups, and ones fondly remembered by both the fans who watched them and the younger generations who heard the stories. The past 25 years have witnessed their own share of Yankees classics too, and over the next month, the Pinstripe Alley staff is going to take turns remembering the best of the best. At some point in the future, we may revisit the best playoff games, but these showdowns in the heart of the season itself have stuck in fans’ memories for a very good reason.

Jake will kick us off today by remembering a perfect day for David Wells in 1998, and we’ll continue this series every weekday until mid-April. Enjoy!

TBD - March 14th

TBD - March 15th

TBD - March 16th

TBD - March 17th

TBD - March 18th

TBD - March 21st

TBD - March 22nd

TBD - March 23rd

TBD - March 24th

TBD - March 25th

TBD - March 28th

TBD - March 29th

TBD - March 30th

TBD - March 31st

TBD - April 1st

TBD - April 4th

TBD - April 5th

TBD - April 6th

TBD - April 7th

TBD - April 8th

TBD - April 11th

TBD - April 12th

TBD - April 13th

TBD - April 14th

TBD - April 15th