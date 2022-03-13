Yankees Social Media Spotlight: See how the players reacted to the end of the lockout

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the season is no longer in a lockout, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Players are ready to get on the field

Hello baseball, goodbye facial hair. As all Yankees fans know with spring training starting soon, all players who are wearing pinstripes must shave any off-season facial hair (except for a mustache) before returning to the club. Gleyber Torres grew a nice goatee over the winter, but he had to chop it off. The Yankees facial hair rule is a hot topic among on the fan base. Let us know what you think of it in the comments!

If the season started right now, Gio Urshela is the team’s starting shortstop. He’s played the position before for New York, but ideally, he’s his best at third base. Either way, Urshela is ready to go for the start of the new season:

Nasty Nestor is back! The left hander is amped up for the season and seems like his head got a little bigger while we’ve been away from baseball...Nonetheless, Cortes will look to carry his 2021 success into the new year.

Miguel Andújar reports to spring training OK

After a scary incident in the Dominican Republic after he was recently robbed at gunpoint, the Yankees utility player has safely arrived on schedule for spring training. According to reports, he was robbed of a watch valued at $7,000 and a sport utility vehicle belonging to the ballplayer’s father. Thankfully, he is OK and will continue to compete for a roster spot this month.