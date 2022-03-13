Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/13/22

The MLB lockout isn’t quite a distant memory yet, but teams around the game are doing their part to fill the transaction void that plagued baseball for months. The Mets traded for Oakland’s Chris Bassitt, the division rival Blue Jays came to terms with a new starter of their own in Yusei Kikuchi, and a couple of the Yankees’ potential stopgap shortstop options came off the board in Isiah Kiner-Falefa (traded to Minnesota) and José Iglesias (signed with Colorado). Paired with the Friday news of the Cubs coming to terms with Andrelton Simmons, it means that at this point, we’re either going to see either Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Gio Urshela, or perhaps a Mystery Trade Target at shortstop in the Bronx on April 7th. The next few days could get a little wild.

Today on the site, Estevão will submit his next entry for the All-Supernova Team, and Dan will discuss the likely soon-to-come international draft and how it would change the Yankees’ strategies. Later on, Matt will salute Selection Sunday for the NCAA tournament by creating a bracket of the weirdest old-timey Yankees stories, and Joe will do the weekly social media roundup.

Fun Questions:

1. Do you consider Gio Urshela to be an at-all-viable solution for the Yankees at shortstop on Opening Day?

2. Now that spring training is back on, will you try to make it down to Tampa to see a game?