Play Ball! The Yankees’ new 2022 spring training schedule is out

With the owner-imposed lockout blessedly resolved and baseball officially back, it did not take long for the Yankees’ 2022 spring training schedule to drop. Only one more week remains until the long annual nightmare of no baseball ends, though this year was especially dreadful. But rejoice! Seven days from today, the Bronx Bombers take the diamond to begin chasing their 28th World Series title.

The Yankees’ first Grapefruit League game will be a tilt against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton on Friday the 18th. The spring opener at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa will be Sunday the 20th against the Tigers. The club will play every day until an off-day on the 29th, with a pretty even split between home and road games. The schedule runs the Yankees right to the verge of their season opener against Boston, which will occur at 1:05pm on April 7th. The Yankees’ final spring training game will be played on April 5th at the Tigers’ complex in Lakeland, giving the club a travel day to get back to the Bronx and prepared for the hated Red Sox.

Game times are yet to become public, and television and radio broadcast options have not been released at the moment, either. The full schedule is easily accessed here and can also be seen our tweet about the news:

It will be interesting to see how the Yankees deploy their pitching during this truncated spring, so that the rotation is ready to go for the regular season, when the club is scheduled to play 17 games in 19 days.

Start times and broadcast options for spring games will almost certainly be determined soon. Speaking of which, it’s time to re-up MLBtv now that we have a season. One more week.

Welcome back, Yankees. Time to chase another championship.