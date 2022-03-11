Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/11/22

For the first time in a long time, I don’t have much of an issue getting one of these posts started. That’s in large part thanks to the lockout finally ending, and the immediate return of actual news to talk about and look forward to instead of simply speculating on when something might happen. Peeling back the curtain a bit, I’d like to thank everyone who thanked us yesterday when the news broke that we were finally done with the lockout — a normal offseason is difficult at times, but this stretch was truly a trial to get through. Thanks for sticking around while we experimented with content and did our best to bide the time, and we look forward to moving onto actual game coverage and analysis soon enough.

That said, we’ve still got to get through a little bit of spring training before there’s meaningful baseball at last — so let’s hit the home stretch running. Peter breaks down the wins that the players secured in this CBA to lead off the day, and Josh examines Anthony Volpe’s meteoric rise to the top of our Yankees prospects list. Jesse looks into Merrill Kelly as a potential rotation booster, and Matt brings a fun two-part miniseries where he created a world where Babe Ruth fell off a cliff production-wise as soon as he became a Yankee.

Fun Questions:

1. Now that the lockout is finally over, how do you feel heading into spring training?

2. Ready to overreact to exhibition game stats?