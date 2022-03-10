Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/10/22

Here’s a small peak behind the window of the writing process: Sometimes, I’ll just scribble random nonsense at the top of a text window for the sole purpose of simply seeing words in it. It’s a start, even if it’s a fake start. Does it make sense? Maybe on some deep psychological level, but probably not. But whatever works, right?

This is all a long-winded way to say that today, I literally just wrote “Baseball?” in the text window and stared blankly at it for a good five-to-ten minutes. For some reason, it feels apropos to state this for where we all collectively are in blankly pondering MLB’s future. Opening Day will not arrive until April 14th at the earliest (April 15th for the Yankees), and given the state of how owners are treating CBA negotiations, it’s anyone’s guess as to when it might actually be. Fun stuff. Love the sport!

Today on the site, John will review the latest CBT threshold proposals to predict how the Yankees might behave in future years and Josh will consider the impact of baseball’s new streaming deal with Apple TV+. At noon, John will return to make the case for Jasson Dominguez as our No. 2-ranked Yankees prospect, and later, Jon will the present the Yankees teams who prevented runs from scoring better than anyone.

Fun Questions:

1. Do you think that we’ll actually get Opening Day baseball on April 14th?

2. What’s your go-to soup to pair with Chinese food?