Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/1/22

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: After over a month of Eric Chavez’s briefly-held spot lying vacant, the Yankees have hired Hensley Meulens to be their second assistant hitting coach. “Bam Bam” will work alongside primary hitting coach Dillon Lawson and assistant Casey Dykes. This will be his second stint with the Yankees, as he played with the Yanks from 1989-93. The 54-year-old will enter his 12th season on a major-league coaching staff after coaching with the Mets and Giants.

NY Post | Dan Martin: You’re frustrated with the lockout, I’m frustrated with the lockout, Jameson Taillon is frustrated with the lockout. After a midday report that MLB was willing to cancel a months worth of games, Jamo fired back on Twitter. “Players are used to their ‘threats,’” Taillon said. “Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set [number] of games where they still make profits [and] get TV money. They don’t want to play. It’s sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and ‘future’ of our amazing sport.”

NY Daily News | Kristie Ackert: Trey Sweeney, the Yankees’ 2021 first-round draft pick, doesn’t mind the competition within the organization at the shortstop position. With Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza ahead of him on the totem pole right now, the Yanks know that they can move him to third base down the road if his bat plays. “I would like to stay at short for as long as possible, but if [changing positions] were the case, it wouldn’t bother me,” Sweeney said. “I’m here to help my team win and try to make an impact in the lineup, so that stuff doesn’t really bother me or get to me at all.”