Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/9/22

Good morning all, we’re halfway through the work week just like that. Of course, the only work we care about on this site is the work stoppage caused by the MLB lockout, which is unfortunately ongoing with no end in sight. It gets dreary updating this every day, especially with the distinct lack of actual updates to give you all, but alas that is the lot we’ve drawn so far.

Today we’ve got a lot to get to on the schedule. Kevin leads off with the second half of his discussion with ESPN’s David Schoenfield, and Josh starts off a three-part series on the history of the Commissioner and how the position became an extension of the owners’ will. Peter looks at the trade for Chad Green as part of our 25 smartest moves, Andrés opines that Luis Gil’s ceiling isn’t something to worry about at the moment, and John examines some of the best non-moves that the Yankees have made of late.

Fun Questions:

1. Who had the most dominant stretch of pitching for the Yankees in the last decade — 2014 Tanaka, 2017 Sevy, or 2021 Cole?

2. What’s something you got done this week that you’d like to humble brag about?