The Athletic | Keith Law: (Subscription required) Shortly after ranking his top prospects in baseball, Law ranks each organization’s farm system overall. Unfortunately, the Yankees are ranked 22nd, after finishing 14th a year ago. Law says that the position player depth is too thin outside of Anthony Volpe, though there are solid arms who could be future mid-rotation starters. All of the other American League East teams were ranked ahead of the Yankees with both the Blue Jays and Rays in the top five, and for those curious, the Los Angeles Dodgers finished first.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Although it looks like spring training is almost certain to be delayed, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be any prospects working in Florida soon. Some of the Yankees’ top prospects not on the 40-man roster (and ineligible to join the MLBPA yet) will be reporting for a minicamp in Tampa this week, including Volpe and Jasson Dominguez. It’s good to know that players considered vital to the future of the team are working to not lose development time. Hopefully reports will emerge from camp with some head-turning feats by them both.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty and Randy Miller: The Yankees’ need for a shortstop has been the prevailing discussion point of their offseason, but does the starting rotation need more attention as well? Gerrit Cole will be at the top with Jordan Montgomery close behind, but also followed by question marks in the forms of Luis Severino and Jameson Taillon. Starting pitching depth is always a need, but Kuty and Miller disagree on if the Yankees should pay for another stalwart behind Cole, or spread their money more evenly to the other holes on the roster.