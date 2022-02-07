Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/7/22

We’ve begun another winter week, with yesterday providing a cold glimpse of what our sports landscape could look like for the next several weeks. Given it was the weekend before the Super Bowl, there was no competitive football and no baseball, and not even any hockey with the NHL on its All-Star Break. Only dreary midseason basketball was left to sate sports fans. We can only hope that some semblance of spring training materializes in the coming month to provide variety.

On the site today, Matt continues our Smartest Move series with a look at one of Brian Cashman’s finest heists: the one that netted Didi Gregorius. Kevin also talks to ESPN’s David Schoenfield about ESPN’s recent Top 100 project, and Esteban finishes up his discussion of Dillon Lawson’s upcoming work with Yankee hitters

Fun Questions:

1. Are the Yankees more likely to sign Freddie Freeman or Carlos Correa?

2. Have you cooked anything interesting lately?