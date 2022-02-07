Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/7/22

CBS Sports | Matt Snyder: An autographed Jasson Dominguez baseball card sold at auction for $474,000, the most . The card itself is termed as a “2020 Bowman Chrome Superfractor card”. It appears that the hype around the now 19-year-old outfielder certainly is far from dying down, even as he just begins his long trek through the minor leagues.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Plenty of players have taken to the internet to rip MLB during the league-imposed lockout, including a number of New York stars. Mets ace Max Scherzer tweeted “We don’t need mediation because what we are offering to MLB is fair for both sides.” Yankees reliever Zack Britton also tweeted “When attempting to negotiate a collectively bargained agreement… “bargaining” is required”, and Jameson Taillon criticized the league for a lack of urgency, as it took 43 days for the owners to come to the table. This is a bit anecdotal, but it does seem as though the players are more uniform and on-point in their public messaging this go-around than previously.

MLB.com | Thomas Harrigan: Here’s a run through the greatest moments at the old Yankee Stadium. Events from the 1990’s dynasty take up a chunk of the list, along with a number of moments that don’t involve the Yankees, such as Josh Hamilton’s mammoth home run derby performance in 2008, or ones that are devastating from a Yankee perspective, like Boston’s 2004 ALCS comeback.