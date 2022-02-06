Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/6/22

If you took a shot for every time someone described the lockout situation in some form of being far from over, you would likely get fast-tracked to the hospital. Spring training is all but assumed to be delayed, and the season opener is just awaiting the news that it’ll be pushed back as well. It’s a good time. We’re back to a standoff after the latest spat over MLB’s attempt to involve a federal mediator, though it’s important to note how the situation has appeared to poke the bear. The players are speaking out individually at a high rate at the moment, and it’s coming from all levels of stardom — all with the same concise message that they’re the one at the table at the moment.

We’ll see if this faux pas on the league’s part will drag them back to the negotiations, or if we’ll have to talk about the lack of movement for another week or two. In the meantime, we’ll keep your Yankees content coming. Estevão adds Monte Pearson to his contemporary greats roster, and Jon looks back at Bill Whites impact on the Yankees and baseball at large. On top of that, Peter muses on Adam Ottavino’s availability as a free agent and Matt looks back at the man who scored the first championship-clinching run for the franchise. Finally, Joe has the latest social media spotlight.

Fun Questions:

1. Which active former Yankee would you most want to have a second stint on the team?

2. How long will it take for the owners to return with a response to the players’ union?