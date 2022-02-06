Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Players sound off on lockout negotiations

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the offseason is now in a lockout, it’s fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

MLB vs. MLBPA

Major League Baseball doesn’t seem like it’s close to returning soon. The players and owners are going back and forth and can’t come to an agreement on a bunch of different things. Zack Britton and Jameson Taillon sounded off on Twitter after MLB did not give a counter offer to the players last week.

If the goal is to get players on the field asap- then why did it take 43 days after the lockout to even hear from MLB? Didn’t seem like a priority then! Why did we not get a counter proposal this week? It’s all extremely tired antics/optics. — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) February 4, 2022

Gleyber Torres chillin’

Check out Gleyber Torres with the beard! I’m not going to spark the facial hair debate, but it does look pretty good on him. The 25-year-old infielder is being counted on to patrol second base for the 2022 season, so there will be some pressure on him as he enters his fifth MLB season.

Masahiro Tanaka ready for Spring Camp

Former Yankees’ pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is not in a baseball league that is locked out, so he gets to have fun and pose for pictures during Spring Camp. The Nippon Professional Baseball League will start its regular season at the end of March, which is also when MLB is supposed to kick off. We’ll see if that happens, but it seems unlikely.