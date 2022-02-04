Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/4/22

Another week is coming to close, which in theory brings us a week closer to baseball. The latest on the MLB lockout says that the league wants to bring in a federal mediator to help break the stalemate. Eugene Freedman had an interesting Twitter thread on the matter, positing that it could signify an attempt by the league to actually move toward real proposals from the owners. It could also be a PR tactic designed to place blame for the lockout on the union. Hard to say from here.

On the site today, Matt looks back on the Masahiro Tanaka signing as part of our Smartest Moves series. Josh will also dive deep on and discuss the Yankees’ starting pitching projections, Esteban continues his analysis of Dillon Lawson’s upcoming tasks with Yankee hitters, and Ryan delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Fun Questions:

1. Who is the Yankees’ second-best position player behind Aaron Judge?

2. Do you prefer high-scoring or low-scoring baseball games?