Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/3/22

Another day, another check-in with not a lot to deliver. The union and owners appear to be exchanging info on a lot of less controversial topics, such as a universal DH that has appeared destined to arrive in the league, as well as some sort of playoff expansion. That being said, they’re avoiding the topics that are truly divisive such as revenue like they’re piping hot cookies fresh out of the oven — too hot to touch at the moment.

While the two sides are playing with fire regarding the start of the season, we’ll still be here. Today Dan leads off with a discussion on whether Yankees prospect Anthony Garcia should give up attempting to switch-hit, and John follows up with a look at the Yankees’ need for organizational depth at first base. Jon takes us back to trading for Curtis Granderson, Peter compares the current negotiations to the 2020 season resumption talks, and Joe examines the AL East’s prospect pools after Baseball America released their latest rankings.

Fun Questions:

1. Are today’s CBA negotiations more or less frustrating than the 2020 delay?

2. What would be a bigger upgrade, signing a middle-of-the-rotation starter and a first baseman or a top of the line shortstop?