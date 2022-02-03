Assessing the AL East’s 2022 Farm System Rankings

Baseball America released its Major League Baseball organization talent rankings for the 2022 season. The rankings evaluate each team’s farm system from top to bottom, and really emphasize how the top prospects of each club carry the weight of the list, but also blends in the depth of prospects for each organization. Baseball America has been creating these rankings since 1984, so they’re well versed in how they conduct evaluations. Let’s see how each of the American League East team’s stack up against one another when it comes to the future and their minor league teams.

No. 2 — Tampa Bay Rays

The team who has won the AL East for the last two years has the second-best future in Major League Baseball. Kudos to them for building a competitive team now and for the future, because they’re going to be a problem for not only the rest of the division, but the entire league for years to come. They have five prospects in the top 100: Shane Baz, Josh Lowe, Vidal Bruján, Taj Bradley, and Curtis Mead. Tampa is one of five AL teams with five or more prospects in the top 100. They have a bright future, as clearly noted in the ranking, but the craziest part about it is that Randy Arozarena and Wander Franco, who just finished first and third in the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year voting respectfully, are not included in the list. Yet, they still have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball. Sheesh.

No. 4 — Baltimore Orioles

It has been a miserable last five seasons for the Orioles and their fans with half of a decade of losing baseball under their belts. However, things may be on the upswing for the O’s. Their five players in the top 100 include former first overall pick Adley Rutschman, Grayson Rodriguez, D.L. Hall, Gunnar Henderson, and Colton Cowser. Rutschman is the best prospect in all of baseball, while Rodriguez is the best pitching prospect in the league. That could be an outstanding battery for years to come in Baltimore. The Orioles have been at the top of the draft multiple years in a row now, but have seemed to make the correct selections to put the franchise on the right track.

No. 11 — Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox moved up 10 spots since coming in at No. 21 in last year’s ranking. They have four top 100 prospects in Marcelo Mayer, Triston Casas, Nick Yorke, and Jarren Duran. Baseball America notes that Boston’s system is not the deepest, but Mayer and Casas propel the Sox to 11, being that they are both top 20 prospects overall. After reaching the ALCS this past season, the Red Sox head into 2022 boasting its highest BA talent ranking in recent memory with its talented farm.

No. 13 — New York Yankees

After being a top three farm system from 2017-2018, the Yanks have hovered around 16-20 for the last three seasons, making this their highest grade in four years. New York has three players in the top 100, headlined by Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jasson Dominguez. Anchored by the talented shortstop duo in Volpe and Peraza, the Yankees were able to spring ahead a bit, not to mention the 18-year-old Dominguez, who has some of the highest expectations in the minor leagues right now. New York loves Volpe and Peraza, hence why the team may be hesitant to sign a marquee shortstop this offseason as it waits on either player to develop as the next franchise shortstop. In the meantime, both have the chance to show of their respective skillsets again in 2022, and we can all watch Dominguez hopefully grow into the player he’s projected to become.

No. 19 — Toronto Blue Jays

They’ve been a top eight farm system every year since 2018, but now that the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Cavan Biggio are all major leaguers now, their minor league ranking has taken a fall. The Jays do still own three players in the top 100: Gabriel Moreno, Nate Pearson, and Orelvis Martinez. Baseball America notes that a majority of Toronto’s young talent has yet to play above High-A, so they will have to wait for a bulk of the youngsters to make their ways up throughout the next few years. Even though they might not have nearly the best farm in baseball anymore, it’s because they have developed one of the best young rosters at the major league level.