Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Would you look at that, we’re in the same place as before. Now, instead of talking about spring training being delayed we’re onto pushing back Opening Day, which was the logical follow-up after MLB spent most of this offseason doing nothing during the lockout and making the most marginal of negotiations recently. The owners have indicated that they’re comfortable canceling the first month of games leading into this final day before their own self-appointed deadline, which just about sums up where the game is heading.

Naturally, with no Yankees games on the horizon and no moves to be made until that gets sorted out, we’re still blazing our own path for the mailbag. Any avenues that didn’t get the spotlight or didn’t get enough time to be fully considered previously are on the table, so if you’ve got something you want to discuss send it in for a chance to be featured. Have some fun with it, and we’ll do our best to give you a satisfying response.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of March 3rd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.