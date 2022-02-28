Pinstripe Alley’s Top 10 Yankees Prospects of 2022

Spring training might be underway without major leaguers at the moment, but one of the few positives of the situation is that it’s allowed the media covering camps to better focus on the prospect talent working out at the complex. It’s always nice to see more members of the fan base getting more well-acquainted with the Baby Bombers and the players who could very well shape the Yankees’ future.

With the minor leagues on our mind, I’ve enlisted my fellow editors, Jake and Ryan, and our prospect expert, Dan, to help create Pinstripe Alley’s first top 10 prospects list in a few years. We have a particular fascination with minor league talent, as seen in our daily recaps of minor league action during regular season play and Dan’s long library of prospect reading material. We’ve learned a lot about these players over the past few years and are excited to share what the staff has produced for each member of the top 10!

Over the next two weeks, we’ll reveal a new top prospect every day until we hit No. 1 on Friday, March 11th. Enjoy!

